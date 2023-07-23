UPDATE - Netanyahu to Undergo Heart Pacemaker Surgery Overnight - Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery to have a heart pacemaker implanted, the prime minister's office said.

"Tonight, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a pacemaker implantation operation at the Sheba Center of Tel Hashomer Hospital," Netanyahu's office said late on Saturday night.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu was hospitalized at the Sheba Medical Center in the city of Ramat Gan east of Tel Aviv, where he underwent a series of comprehensive medical tests, including a heart examination. The prime minister was implanted with a subcutaneous device to monitor his heart rate. Doctors also confirmed that Netanyahu had experienced dehydration.

According to the prime minister's office, the heart rate monitoring device has indicated that Netanyahu needs a pacemaker.

The prime minister plans to return to work after getting the pacemaker surgery. While Netanyahu undergoes the operation, the duties of the head of government will be assigned to Israel's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, Netanyahu's office specified.

Last October, Netanyahu felt unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue and was taken to a hospital to undergo medical checks after suffering chest pains. He was released from the hospital the next day and returned to full activity after his medical tests showed no abnormalities.