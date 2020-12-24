UPDATE - Netherlands to Require Negative COVID-19 Test From Coming Air Passengers - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Netherlands has decided to tighten requirements for everyone arriving in the country by plane, demanding a negative COVID-19 test from air passengers starting from December 29, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

The test made within 72 hours before the arrival must be presented by any air passenger, including Dutch citizens, the NL Times newspaper reported.

"If passengers do not have a negative PCR test result that meets the requirements, they are not allowed to board the aircraft," de Jonge wrote in a letter to the national parliament on Wednesday, as quoted by the newspaper.

The arriving passengers will also be told to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

"The Cabinet emphasizes once again that foreign travel at this time is only intended for those who have to travel for necessary reasons and that the current quarantine rules will continue to apply with this measure," de Jonge added.

The new wave of COVID-19 restrictions in multiple countries is linked to last week's announcement of the UK authorities about a new strain of the coronavirus, which is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 78.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.72 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The Netherlands has confirmed more than 731,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 10,000 fatalities, JHU adds.