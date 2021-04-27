YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) A new batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Armenia on Monday, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Today a new batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was brought to Armenia," the ministry said on Facebook.

The batch contains the vaccine's first component.

In February, Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said a professional commission had approved the use of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sputnik V vaccines in the country. In March, the expert commission on immunization issues made a positive decision on the use of the US Novavax vaccine.

In late March, the Ministry of Health announced the delivery of 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the country. Overnight to April 8, the first batch of Sputnik V arrived in Armenia.

According to the ministry, 213,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in Armenia, with 4,040 deaths and 194,900 recoveries. The total population of the republic exceeds 2.9 million people. The declared goal of the authorities is to vaccinate about 700,000 people by the end of the year.