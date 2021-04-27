UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - New Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Delivered To Armenia - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:00 AM

UPDATE - New Batch of Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Delivered to Armenia - Health Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) A new batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Armenia on Monday, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Today a new batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was brought to Armenia," the ministry said on Facebook.

The batch contains the vaccine's first component.

In February, Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said a professional commission had approved the use of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sputnik V vaccines in the country. In March, the expert commission on immunization issues made a positive decision on the use of the US Novavax vaccine.

In late March, the Ministry of Health announced the delivery of 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the country. Overnight to April 8, the first batch of Sputnik V arrived in Armenia.

According to the ministry, 213,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in Armenia, with 4,040 deaths and 194,900 recoveries. The total population of the republic exceeds 2.9 million people. The declared goal of the authorities is to vaccinate about 700,000 people by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Armenia February March April Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

3 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

4 hours ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

4 hours ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

4 hours ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

4 hours ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.