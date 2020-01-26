UPDATE - New Boeing 777X Finishes First Test Flight

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The new Boeing 777X jetliner has successfully finished its first test flight, which had been delayed earlier this week.

The maiden flight was conducted over the state of Washington and lasted about four hours. The passenger plane landed at Boeing Field (King County International Airport) near downtown Seattle at 2:00 p. m. local time (22: 00 GMT) on Saturday.

"Congratulations to our customers and 777X team on today's safe and successful flight, the first of many for the 777X as we continue our rigorous test program," Boeing said on Twitter after the live stream of the maiden flight ended.

The test flight was initially scheduled for January 23 but was postponed due to bad weather.

The Boeing 777X has new GE9X engines, as well as greater cabin width and new composite wings. The aircraft was designed to hold 400 people, on average.

US President Donald Trump told CNBC last week that Boeing was a "very disappointing company."

Boeing has had a difficult year defending its safety record after investigations by US authorities into two crashes involving its 777 Max jet suggested the company was slow in acting on early information on risks involving the planes.