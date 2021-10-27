UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - New Norwegian Authorities Want To Build Constructive Relations With Russia -Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

UPDATE - New Norwegian Authorities Want to Build Constructive Relations With Russia -Prime Minister

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The new government of Norway would like to build good and constructive relations with Russia, primarily on issues related to the North, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We talked about cooperation between Norway and Russia and that the new government would like to have a good and constructive relationship with our neighbor, especially on issues related to the North," Støre said as quoted by the NTB news agency.

The meeting, according to the plan, was supposed to last no more than half an hour, but the Norwegian prime minister and the Russian foreign minister talked for almost 50 minutes.

According to Støre, several topics were raised during the conversation.

"We agree that it is necessary to have good contact. After all, we sit in the Security Council together with Russia. We will behave professionally there and see if we can reduce tensions," the prime minister said in an interview with NRK tv channel.

Russia's top diplomat is on a visit to Tromsø on October 25-26, where he took part in the 18th ministerial session of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Norway Visit October TV All Government Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

60 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre Collaborates ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039 ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039;Barakah UAE&#039;

9 hours ago
 Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

9 hours ago
 &#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary ..

&#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary architectural achievements and ..

9 hours ago
 Trudeau taps climate activist for key role in majo ..

Trudeau taps climate activist for key role in major cabinet reshuffle

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.