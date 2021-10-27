UPDATE - New Norwegian Authorities Want to Build Constructive Relations With Russia -Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The new government of Norway would like to build good and constructive relations with Russia, primarily on issues related to the North, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We talked about cooperation between Norway and Russia and that the new government would like to have a good and constructive relationship with our neighbor, especially on issues related to the North," Støre said as quoted by the NTB news agency.

The meeting, according to the plan, was supposed to last no more than half an hour, but the Norwegian prime minister and the Russian foreign minister talked for almost 50 minutes.

According to Støre, several topics were raised during the conversation.

"We agree that it is necessary to have good contact. After all, we sit in the Security Council together with Russia. We will behave professionally there and see if we can reduce tensions," the prime minister said in an interview with NRK tv channel.

Russia's top diplomat is on a visit to Tromsø on October 25-26, where he took part in the 18th ministerial session of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council.