UPDATE - New UN Counter-Terrorism Strategy to Be Drafted by End of June - Under-Secretary-General

UN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) A new UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy will be drafted by the end of June, UN Counter-Terrorism Office Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told Sputnik.

"We are now beginning a biennial review of the counter-terrorism strategy. The review will result in an updated UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy," Voronkov said.

"The strategy will be updated by the end of June, the work has already begun," he said.

Voronkov said that during the update process, a more efficient use of sports and culture in the common efforts to prevent terrorism would be extensively discussed.

"Therefore, the upcoming discussion on the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy will focus primarily on issues that will increase society's resistance to any terrorist propaganda," he said.