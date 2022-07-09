UPDATE - New Wave of COVID-19 Infections Registered in South Korea - KDCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) More than 19,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in South Korea over the past 24 hours, which marks a new wave of coronavirus in the country, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Friday, adding that the government also plans to take preventive measures against the spread of monkeypox.

Health authorities say the country is facing "another wave of COVID-19."

According to the KDCA, 19,323 new COVID-19 cases have been registered over the past day, bringing the total number of cases to almost 18.5 million, with 24,605 deaths.

South Korea is set to introduce tougher measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by next week.

Health authorities are also taking steps to detect possible cases of monkeypox. From July 11, testing will be available in all regions of the country.

Earlier in June, the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in South Korea.

In the last 24 hours, Japan has registered over 50,000 new cases for the first time since April, and 28 people have died. The governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike said that Japan is facing a new wave of the coronavirus infection, with the infection rate almost doubling in a week.