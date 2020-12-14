UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - New York Cathedral Shooter In Critical Condition At Hospital - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:50 AM

UPDATE - New York Cathedral Shooter in Critical Condition at Hospital - Police

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The shooter who was injured by police in New York City after he opened fire near the Cathedral of St. John the Divine is in critical condition at a local hospital, police told Sputnik.

Earlier, US media reported that a shooting occurred near the cathedral shortly before 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (21:00 GMT). The suspect opened fire at law enforcement officers when they arrived at the scene and police returned fire, wounding the shooter. According to ABC 7, no police officers were injured.

"The individual was discharging a firearm at the location," an NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that police returned fire and injured the shooter who was then taken to a nearby hospital in "critical" condition.

A cathedral guard told Sputnik that the situation was back to normal and calm when he started his shift about one hour after the shooting, at 5 p.m. local time on Sunday (22:00 GMT).

There is currently no information on any possible wounded among the civilian population, police told Sputnik.

According to the Daily news newspaper, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it hosted a Christmas carol performance on the front steps on Sunday.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Christmas New York Sunday Church Media Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE’s Federal Customs Authority, HCT use canines ..

3 hours ago

UAE Government Media Office holds meeting on futur ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

5 hours ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

5 hours ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

5 hours ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.