UPDATE - New York Cathedral Shooter in Critical Condition at Hospital - Police

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The shooter who was injured by police in New York City after he opened fire near the Cathedral of St. John the Divine is in critical condition at a local hospital, police told Sputnik.

Earlier, US media reported that a shooting occurred near the cathedral shortly before 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (21:00 GMT). The suspect opened fire at law enforcement officers when they arrived at the scene and police returned fire, wounding the shooter. According to ABC 7, no police officers were injured.

"The individual was discharging a firearm at the location," an NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik, adding that police returned fire and injured the shooter who was then taken to a nearby hospital in "critical" condition.

A cathedral guard told Sputnik that the situation was back to normal and calm when he started his shift about one hour after the shooting, at 5 p.m. local time on Sunday (22:00 GMT).

There is currently no information on any possible wounded among the civilian population, police told Sputnik.

According to the Daily news newspaper, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it hosted a Christmas carol performance on the front steps on Sunday.