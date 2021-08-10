UPDATE - Nicaragua Recalling Ambassadors to Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Nicaragua's Foreign Ministry said it has summoned the heads of diplomatic missions in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Costa Rica for consultations after similar steps from these countries.

"The government of reconciliation and national unity is informing our people and the international community, which has recalled for consultations our representatives, ambassadors to the governments of Argentina... Colombia... Mexico... and Costa Rica... in response, according to the Vienna Convention, to similar calls made by the aforementioned governments to their missions in Nicaragua," the ministry said in a statement posted by the Canal 4 tv channel on its blog.

The ministry explained that the reason for this step was "constant, disrespectful and undeserved accusations... interfering in our internal affairs on the part of the authorities of each of these countries on issues that concern only our people and our government."

These Latin American countries previously recalled their diplomatic representatives in Nicaragua for consultations on the "alarming" political and legal actions of the government of Daniel Ortega, which threaten the freedom and safety of opposition politicians and presidential candidates, activists and entrepreneurs.

The socialist governments of Mexico and Argentina, despite the recall of their ambassadors, voted against a resolution by the Organization of American States condemning the arrests of key opposition figures.

Over the summer, seven presidential candidates were arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including the daughter of the country's ex-president, Cristiana Chamorro. The process of legal registration of candidates took place from July 28 to August 2. A preliminary list of election race participants will be announced on August 12, the final one on August 18.

The ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front on August 2 approved President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as a pair of its candidates.

The electoral campaign in Nicaragua will run from August 21 to November 3. The presidential elections in Nicaragua, which are held every five years, are scheduled for November 7.