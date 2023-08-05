UPDATE - Nigeria Puts Military on Standby for Possible Deployment to Niger - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The Nigerian military was told to be prepared for possible deployment to neighboring Niger, where the military took over last week, without a formal mobilization order, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday, citing an unnamed Nigerian officer.

"Mobilization has not started yet, but were told to be on standby for possible deployment to Niger," the Nigerian officer was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu informed the country's parliament about the potential military action in Niger and further sanctions proposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the new Nigerien authorities, the Daily Trust newspaper reported, citing the president's letter to the parliament.

"ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected govt. In a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique ... (The measures proposed by the ECOWAS include) military build up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant," Tinubu's letter was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The measures also include closure and monitoring of the land borders with Niger, cutting off the electricity supply to the country and a blockade of goods transits, the newspaper reported, adding that the ECOWAS intended to ban all commercial and special flights to and from Niger as well.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

On Sunday, the ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Niger and gave coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president, or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order. CNSP urged Nigeriens to protest against ECOWAS and vowed to respond to any aggression.

Earlier on Friday, the ECOWAS said that a military intervention into Niger would be the last resort, but the organization must be ready for it. The ECOWAS delegation dispatched to Niger by Tinubu on Thursday left the country the next day without having the opportunity to meet with the rebels' leader.