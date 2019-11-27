UPDATE - No Deaths Among Russians in Dominican Republic Bus Accident - Russian Embassy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) No Russians were killed in a road accident in the Dominican Republic involving a bus with 39 Russian tourists, all those injured are being taken to the hospital, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in the Dominican Republic told Sputnik.

"According to information of the Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, branch of the [Russian] embassy, a bus with 35 Russian tourists, headed to the airport, got into an accident. There are no deaths among our [Russian] citizens, but there are several people with injuries of various degrees," the embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

Later, the spokesperson said that there were 39 Russians on the bus. No specific numbers were given for the injured, who reportedly include children.

According to the Russian embassy, all the wounded are receiving medical assistance and are being taken to various Dominican hospitals.

The Russians who were not injured in the bus accident are being taken to hotels.

Earlier, the Dominican Diario Libre newspaper reported that a bus with around 60 Russian tourists collided with a truck and then rolled over on Tuesday evening not far from the city of Higuey in the eastern La Altagracia Province. The accident led to the injury of over 20 people, including children, the newspaper said.

The Dominican Listin Diario newspaper said on Tuesday that the bus accident led to the injury of 17 Russians, seven of whom were in grave condition. The injured were taken to a hospital in the city of Higuey, the newspaper specified.

The Russian embassy in the Dominican Republic said immediately after the media reports that it was aware of the bus accident.