UPDATE - No Information War to Spoil Russia-Syria Relations - Syrian Parliament Deputy Speaker

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The information war, unleashed by media reports containing incorrect information about the Russian-Syrian relations, cannot affect the strong alliance of the two states, as their ties are stronger than such methods of war, Syrian Parliament Deputy Speaker Najdat Anzour told Sputnik.

Earlier some media, citing the Syrian opposition, claimed President Bashar Assad could soon resign. The reports alleged that the issue was now being discussed by Russia, Turkey and Iran. There has been no official confirmation. Dmitry Sablin, coordinator of the Russian State Duma's friendship group for relations with the Syrian parliament, called such allegations rumors, since Assad enjoys the support of most Syrians.

"The Russian-Syrian relations are higher and deeper and are unlikely to be affected. What happened is a war, and it has various manifestations, including psychological, economic, striking at the foundations of society and undermining faith in oneself and in others," Anzour said commenting on recent media reports about the Russian-Syrian ties.

The deputy speaker said Russia and Syria were states with a long history, and both states had huge experience in social and political relations.

"They are taking care of their strong relations, which make each side stronger. None of the sides is interested in a weak ally, as it becomes weak on its own. This is well known to everyone who makes political decisions in both states," Anzour said.