UPDATE - Nordic Countries Support Ukraine on Path Toward NATO Membership - Joint Statement

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Nordic countries that are NATO members will continue to support Ukraine on its path toward the North Atlantic alliance, according to a joint statement by the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the president of Finland.

The Nordic-Ukrainian Summit took place in Helsinki on May 3.

"The Nordic NATO members will continue to support Ukraine on its path towards future membership," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Nordic countries stand ready to cooperate with Ukraine to ensure as wide an international participation as possible in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and in a Global Peace Summit.

Sweden, together with Finland, submitted applications for NATO membership in May 2022.

On March 31 this year, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's bid is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey.

Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supply to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.