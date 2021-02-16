UPDATE - North Korea Attempted to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Technology From Pfizer - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) North Korea allegedly tried to hack into Pfizer's systems and steal COVID-19 technology and treatment, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean intelligence service.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) revealed this information at a closed-door session of the National Assembly's intelligence committee, the news agency said.

The Gavi vaccine alliance said earlier this month that North Korea had asked for COVID-19 vaccines and was expected to get almost 2 million doses.

According to the NIS, the amount of daily cyberattacks that South Korea experienced increased by 32 percent in 2021, compared to the year before.