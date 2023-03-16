UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - North Korea Fired ICBM, Flight Altitude Topped 3,700 Miles - Japanese Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

UPDATE - North Korea Fired ICBM, Flight Altitude Topped 3,700 Miles - Japanese Defense Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The missile fired by North Korea early on Thursday was presumably an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), flying at an altitude of 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles), the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that North Korea had fired a missile that had landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The missile was in the air for about 70 minutes. Its flight range is thought to exceed 15,000 kilometers, which means that the missile is able to cover the entire territory of the United States, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Following the launch, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a convening of the National Security Council meeting with key ministers.

Meanwhile, the South Korean military suggested that the missile launched by North Korea was unlikely to have been a solid-fuel ICBM and suggested that it might have been the Hwasong-17 ICBM instead.

"We cannot now make statements with 100% certainty and are still analyzing the data, but the probability (that it was a solid-fuel ICBM) is low. The indicators coincide with the Hwasong-17-type rocket ... There are different possible options, and it is impossible to completely exclude the possibility of launching a solid-fuel ICBM, because the interim analysis results will appear in a day or two," the South Korean military told a press briefing.

The military also noted that North Korea had launched the ICBM as part of a "carefully planned reaction" ahead of the meeting between Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol scheduled for March 16-17.

This is the second time North Korea launched an ICBM this year, the South Korean military said. In 2022, Pyongyang launched at least 73 ballistic missiles, eight of which were intercontinental in nature.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pyongyang Japan United States North Korea March

Recent Stories

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

10 minutes ago
 DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues du ..

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues during 2022

55 minutes ago
 Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

1 hour ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

1 hour ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

1 hour ago
 TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new poli ..

TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new policy for 2023-2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.