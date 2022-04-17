UPDATE - North Korea Fires 2 Projectiles Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) North Korea launched two projectiles toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, at a distance of around 110 kilometers (68 miles), the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday morning.

The test-firing was conducted at around 18:00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Saturday, from the Hamhung area in North Korea.

The projectiles reached a maximum altitude of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles), according to JCS.

South Korean security, military and intelligence agencies held an emergency meeting to discuss North Korea's latest test launch, JCS said.

In addition, North Korea's official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the successful test-firing of a new tactical guided weapon system, which is "of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes."

The South Korean Yonhap agency reported on Sunday morning that South Korea will convene a session of the presidential National Security Council (NSC) later in the day to discuss North Korea's latest test launches.