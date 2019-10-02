UPDATE: North Korea Launches Several Missiles, Japan Says, Some Landing in EEZ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) North Korea appears to have launched several missiles in the early hours of Wednesday, Japanese authorities have announced, in the wake of Pyongyang's agreement with Washington to hold talks later this month.

"Missile possibly launched from North Korea. Vessels are requested to pay attention to further information and to keep clear when recognizing falling object," the Japan Coast Guard said in a statement early on Wednesday morning.

The Japanese government said on Wednesday, as cited by The Japan Times, that North Korea fired three missiles that landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and another missile that came close.

According to South Korea's military, several projectiles were launched by North Korea, from an area in the eastern coastal town of Wonsan.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency on Wednesday.