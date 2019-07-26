UPDATE - North Korea Says Recent Launches Were New Tactical Guided Weapon Tests - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The recent launches by North Korea were tests of a new tactical guided weapon, which were held under the guidance of the country's leader Kim Jong Un, media reported on Friday, citing a message carried by North Korea's official news agency.

On Thursday, Pyongyang fired two projectiles from the area close to North Korea's east coast city of Wonsan. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff subsequently said that the launches were two short-range missiles that flew around 267 miles at an altitude of 31 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.

The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing the message conveyed by North Korea's KCNA news agency, that the recent North's launches were aimed at warning South Korea against boosting its military build-up.

According to the reports, after watching the launches, Kim said he was satisfied with the characteristics of the tactical guided missile which would be hard to intercept.

Kim reportedly argued that North Korea had no choice but to develop superpowerful weapons to retaliate against security threats from the South.

The message also called on Seoul to avoid ignoring the warning from Pyongyang.

Earlier in July, media reported, citing a top South Korean official, that the joint Washington-Seoul military exercise, planned for August, was going ahead despite Pyongyang's threats to abandon working-level denuclearization talks with the United States.

The agreement to hold the talks was reached by Kim and US President Donald Trump during their meeting at the village of Panmunjom at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas in late June.