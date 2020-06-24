UPDATE - North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Postpones Plan of Military Action Against South - KCNA

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a preliminary meeting of the fifth session of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), during which he decided to postpone the plan of military operations against South Korea presented by the General Staff, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

The meeting considered the main draft military policies, reports and resolutions that will be submitted to the fifth session of the Central Military Commission, as well as various documents reflecting "state measures to further strengthen the country's military deterrence capability.

"

The meeting was held in the form of a video conference.

The General Staff of the Korean People's Army on June 16 announced the development of an action plan to deploy its troops to the zones demilitarized in accordance with the inter-Korean agreements. After that, North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in an industrial complex in the border town of Kaesong.