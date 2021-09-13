UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - North Korea's Missile Test Launch Leaves Japan's Territorial Waters Unaffected - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:50 AM

UPDATE - North Korea's Missile Test Launch Leaves Japan's Territorial Waters Unaffected - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The new long-range missile that was test-fired by North Korea over the weekend did not reach Japan's airspace or territorial waters and did not enter its exclusive economic zone, the NHK broadcaster reports citing government sources.

In the early hours of Monday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korea tested a new type of a long-range cruise missile over the weekend. The launched long-range cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting the targets.

NHK said citing military sources on Monday that with such a range, the new type of missile appears to be capable of reaching Tokyo.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Monday that the Japanese government is concerned about the new test launch, since, if the 1,500-kilometer range is proved to be correct, it poses a threat to regional security and global stability.

Kato said that Japan is closely cooperating with the US and South Korea on the issue of North Korean military activity.

Earlier, the Pentagon said that it was aware of reports on North Korea's cruise missile test launches and warned that such activity is a threat to Pyongyang's neighbors and the international community.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said as cited by the South Korean Yonhap news agency on Monday that an in-depth analysis of the test-launches was underway in close cooperation with US intelligence authorities.

North Korea test-fired the new missiles on Saturday and Sunday, according to KCNA, which said that the test-firing was successful and was the result of two years of preparatory work and research. The weekend tests of the long-range cruise missiles were overseen by senior North Korean officials.

Related Topics

Pentagon Tokyo Pyongyang Japan South Korea North Korea Sunday Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine ..

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory

9 hours ago
 Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well t ..

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well thought-out strategy to invest ..

10 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a seri ..

NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a series of virtual activations on S ..

11 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a ..

Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a brighter future, says UAE Amba ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.