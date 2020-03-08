UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Northern Italian Region Protests Massive Quarantine Over Coronavirus

Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The president of the northern Italian region of Veneto, which includes Venice, pushed backed on Sunday against the government's decision to place three areas under quarantine to contain coronavirus.

"Veneto opposes the creation of three isolation zones... The counterarguments have been sent to the government," Luca Zaia wrote on Facebook.

People living in Veneto's provinces of Padua, Venice and Treviso are prohibited from travelling if there is no emergency. The measure also applies to 11 other provinces in northern and central Italy, along with the entire Lombardy region.

The restrictions were signed into force overnight by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and will last until April 3. The government has cancelled public events and shut museums, gyms, schools and universities across the country.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised Italy for its bold move. He has been advocating "aggressive" measures to keep the spread of the virus in check.

"The government & the people of Italy are taking bold, courageous steps aimed at slowing the spread of the #coronavirus & protecting their country... WHO stands in solidarity with Italy & is here to continue supporting you," he tweeted.

More than 5,800 people in Italy have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, with 233 patients dying from virus-related causes, the highest number outside China, where more than 3,500 people have died since December

