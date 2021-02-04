UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Norway Recommends AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine Only For People Under 65 - Health Authority

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 04:46 PM

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) recommended a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca, only for people who are under 65 years old, FHI director Camilla Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) recommended a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca, only for people who are under 65 years old, FHI director Camilla Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"The use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Norway will only be recommended to residents under 65 years of age," Stoltenberg said, as quoted by the Norwegian NRK broadcaster.

According to the FHI director, regulators in Sweden, Germany and France made the same decision regarding the vaccine.

FHI specialist Sara Vatle said that there is uncertainly about the efficiency of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people above 65 years old. Moreover, there is also a lack of data on its efficacy among those who are over age 55, Vatle added.

Norway now plans to receive fewer doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine than originally prearranged � 193,000 in February instead of 1.

12 million. Meanwhile, Oslo decided to boost imports of Pfizer's vaccine. FHI specialists also say that Norway may soon greenlight the use of COVID-19 vaccines developed by other manufacturers, including Johnson& Johnson.

In addition, Stoltenberg said that Noway aims to fully vaccinate its adult population against COVID-19 by mid-September.

"According to the most optimistic estimates, all Norwegian citizens over the age of 18 should be vaccinated against coronavirus by about mid-September. The only thing that can hold back the pace of vaccination is the supply of the required number of vaccine doses to Norway," FHI director said.

As of now, the public health institute already delivered some 200,000 doses to communes and vaccination centers across the country, and plans to further boost distribution.

Norway has so far reported over 63,500 COVID-19 cases and 574 related deaths.

