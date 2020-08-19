UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Norwegian Foreign Ministry Decides To Expel Russian Diplomat Amid Espionage Scandal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Norwegian Foreign Ministry decided to expel from the country one of the Russian diplomats over their alleged contacts with espionage suspect arrested last week, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Trude Maaseide, said on Wednesday.

On August 15, the Norwegian police arrested a 50-year-old Norwegian man suspected of providing secret information to a foreign country that "could harm Norway's fundamental interests." He allegedly met with a Russian intelligence officer. The arrested Norwegian can face up to 15 years in prison.

"The decision was made based on the fact that the diplomat had committed acts incompatible with their role and diplomatic status," Maaseide told the NRK broadcaster, adding that the mentioned Russian diplomat "had met with the Norwegian spy."

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in Norway denied to comment on the expulsion of the Russian diplomat from the country.

"We do not comment on this," a representative of the embassy told Sputnik via phone.

According to the NRK broadcaster, the diplomat worked in the Russian embassy's commercial department.

