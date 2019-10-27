UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - 'Not A Big Deal' - Iranian Minister On IS Leader Baghdadi's Elimination By US Troops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

UPDATE - 'Not a Big Deal' - Iranian Minister on IS Leader Baghdadi's Elimination by US Troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi on Sunday said that the elimination of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) by the US air force was not "a big deal" and that Washington had simply destroyed its own "creature."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced having hunted down Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance in the course of the operation. Russia, in particular, "treated [the US military] great" and opened the Syrian airspace under its control for the US fleet of helicopters to access Baghdadi, the US president claimed.

"Not a big deal! You just killed your creature," Jahromi posted on Twitter in response to Trump's tweet reading "Something very big has just happened!"

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Baghdadi's death would not put an end to the Islamic State.

"IS will not be destroyed with bombs and munitions, it is still developing ... Just like in the situation around the death of [Osama] bin Laden [former head of al-Qaeda, banned in Russia], when the root of terrorism was not destroyed, the death of Baghdadi will not become an end of the Islamic State," Rabiei wrote on his Twitter page.

The terrorist number one made his first media appearance in 2014 when the ISIS officially re-branded itself into the IS and declared itself a caliphate under Baghdadi's leadership. Since then, he has made headlines multiple times with claims that he had been killed.

Related Topics

Terrorist Technology Syria Osama Bin Laden Russia Turkey Washington Twitter ISIS Iraq Trump Idlib Reading Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

26 minutes ago

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Jair Bolsonaro witness signing ..

2 hours ago

Al Tayer meets Swiss President

2 hours ago

PCFC signs agreement with Vietnam, expands scope o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.