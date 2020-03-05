UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Novel Coronavirus Death Toll In Mainland China Rises To 3,012 - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

UPDATE - Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Rises to 3,012 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has reached 80,409, of which 3,012 patients have died, the state health committee said in a statement Thursday.

A total of 52,045 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, it said.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 80,409 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 25,352 people who are currently sick (5,592 are in serious condition), 52,045 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,012 died," the committee said.

A total of 139 new cases of infection were confirmed over the past day in mainland China, with 31 new deaths, it said.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the central part of the country (Hubei Province). Experts identified the infecting agent of the disease - a new strain of coronavirus. The WHO recognized the outbreak as an international emergency and dubbed the disease COVID-19.

According to the WHO data, the number of people infected outside of China has exceeded 12,600 in 76 countries, 214 people have died.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan December 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

35 minutes ago

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

9 hours ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

10 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

10 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

10 hours ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.