UPDATE - Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Rises to 3,012 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has reached 80,409, of which 3,012 patients have died, the state health committee said in a statement Thursday.

A total of 52,045 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, it said.

A total of 139 new cases of infection were confirmed over the past day in mainland China, with 31 new deaths, it said.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the central part of the country (Hubei Province). Experts identified the infecting agent of the disease - a new strain of coronavirus. The WHO recognized the outbreak as an international emergency and dubbed the disease COVID-19.

According to the WHO data, the number of people infected outside of China has exceeded 12,600 in 76 countries, 214 people have died.