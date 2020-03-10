UPDATE - Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Rises to 3,136 - State Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has exceeded 80,750, and the death toll has topped 3,130, with nearly 60,000 people discharged from hospitals, the state health committee said Tuesday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 80,754 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 17,721 people currently sick (4,794 in serious condition), 59,897 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,136 died," the committee said.

Over the past 24 hours, 19 new cases of infection were detected across the country, 1,297 people were discharged from hospitals, 17 died (all in Hubei Province), 36 more cases with suspected coronavirus were registered.

Currently, 349 cases with suspected novel coronavirus disease have been registered throughout the country, almost 17,000 people who had close contact with the patients are under medical supervision, the committee said.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the central part of the country (Hubei Province). Experts identified the infecting agent of the disease - a new strain of coronavirus. The WHO recognized the outbreak as an international emergency and dubbed the disease COVID-19.

According to the WHO data, the number of confirmed cases outside of China has exceeded 28,600 in 104 countries, 686 people have died.