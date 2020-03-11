UPDATE - Novel Coronavirus Death Toll in Mainland China Rises to 3,158 - State Health Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has exceeded 80,770, and the death toll has topped 3,150, with over 61,000 people discharged from hospitals, the state health committee said Wednesday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 80,778 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 16,145 people currently sick (4,492 in serious condition), 61,475 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,158 died," the committee said.

Over the past 24 hours, 24 new cases of infection were detected across the country, 1,578 people were discharged from hospitals, 22 died (all in Hubei Province), 31 more cases with suspected coronavirus were registered.

Currently, 285 cases with suspected novel coronavirus disease have been registered throughout the country, some 14,600 people who had close contact with those infected are under medical supervision, the committee said.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the central part of the country (Hubei Province). Experts identified the infecting agent of the disease - a new strain of coronavirus. The WHO recognized the outbreak as an international emergency and dubbed the disease COVID-19.

According to the WHO data, the number of confirmed cases outside of China has exceeded 32,770 in 109 countries, 872 people have died.