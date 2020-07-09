UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number Of Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Brazil Tops 1.7 Million - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:40 AM

UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Brazil Tops 1.7 Million - Health Ministry

 MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Brazil has increased by 44,571 over the past day - nearly as many as the day before (45,305) - to 1,713,160, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll has gone up 1,223 (also nearly the same as yesterday - 1,254) to 67,964, the ministry said.

A total of 1,020,901 people have recovered from the disease, according to the ministry.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the number of recoveries in Brazil stands at 1,117,029.

Brazil is currently in second place globally in terms of the number of coronavirus cases and death toll.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 539,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 11.6 million.

