UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Number Of Confirmed Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Disease In S.Korea Up 438 To 5,766 - KCDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:20 AM

UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Cases of Novel Coronavirus Disease in S.Korea Up 438 to 5,766 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) South Korea has registered 438 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 5,766, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Thursday.

It said the coronavirus death toll in the country stood at 35.

A total of 47 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals over the past day, so the overall number of people who have recovered stands at 88.

Earlier, South Korea raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red."

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the central part of the country (Hubei Province).

Experts identified the infecting agent of the disease - a new strain of coronavirus. The WHO recognized the outbreak as an international emergency and dubbed the disease COVID-19.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in mainland China has exceeded 80,000 people, 3,012 have died, more than 52,000 have been discharged from hospitals. According to the WHO data, the number of people infected outside of China has exceeded 12,600 in 76 countries, 214 people have died.

Related Topics

World China Died Orange Alert Wuhan South Korea North Korea December 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

8 hours ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

9 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

9 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

9 hours ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

9 hours ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.