UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Cases of Novel Coronavirus Disease in S.Korea Up 438 to 5,766 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) South Korea has registered 438 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 5,766, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Thursday.

It said the coronavirus death toll in the country stood at 35.

A total of 47 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals over the past day, so the overall number of people who have recovered stands at 88.

Earlier, South Korea raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red."

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the central part of the country (Hubei Province).

Experts identified the infecting agent of the disease - a new strain of coronavirus. The WHO recognized the outbreak as an international emergency and dubbed the disease COVID-19.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in mainland China has exceeded 80,000 people, 3,012 have died, more than 52,000 have been discharged from hospitals. According to the WHO data, the number of people infected outside of China has exceeded 12,600 in 76 countries, 214 people have died.