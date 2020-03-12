UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Cases of Novel Coronavirus Disease in S.Korea Up 114 to 7,869 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) South Korea has registered 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 7,869, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Thursday.

It said the coronavirus death toll in the country stood at 66.

A total of 45 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals over the past day, so the overall number of people who have recovered stands at 333.

Earlier, South Korea raised the level of the epidemiological threat alert from "orange" to "red."

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the COVID-19 spread as a pandemic. The overall number of the novel coronavirus disease cases worldwide exceeds 118,000 in 114 countries, with more than 4,200 deaths.