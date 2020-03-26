UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Cases of Novel Coronavirus in Germany Exceeds 37,000 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) More than 200 people have died in Germany from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), over 37,000 have gotten infected, the Focus online portal reported, citing data from regional health departments.

The death toll stands at 207 and the number of confirmed disease cases at 37,179.

Most cases have been registered in the Federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The Robert Koch Institute, subordinate to the German Health Ministry, said earlier Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany had reached 31,554, with 149 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 414,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 18,000 people have died.