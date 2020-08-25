UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Peru Surpasses 600,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Peru has risen by 1,724 over the past 24 hours to surpass 600,000, the country's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said Peru's case tally currently stood at 600,438.

More than 3 million coronavirus tests have been taken in the country, whose COVID-19 death toll is 27,813 people.

A total of 407,301 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 806,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.3 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 23.5 million, with over 811,000 deaths and more than 15.2 million recoveries.