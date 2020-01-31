UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Rises to 11 - Health Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) South Korea has confirmed four additional cases of the new deadly coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which brings the number of those who contracted the disease to 11, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the KCDC reported that it had recorded the seventh coronavirus case, saying that a 28-year-old man who traveled to Wuhan on January 23 via the city of Qingdao before returning to South Korea had fallen ill. He began experiencing flu symptoms on January 26 and was quarantined in a hospital.

According to the centers, the eighth case is a 62-year-old woman who returned from Wuhan on January 23, while three other cases were detected among the people who contacted with those who have been earlier infected.

The centers confirmed the fifth and sixth cases on Thursday ” a 32-year-old Korean male who had visited Wuhan, and a 56-year-old Korean male who was in contact with case number three.

The authorities are currently checking those who have been in contact with the infected individuals, and about 3,000 others who have arrived in the country from Wuhan since January 14.

A plane evacuating about 360 South Koreans from Wuhan arrived in China earlier in the day. The passengers will be quarantined in designated areas.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and over 9,000 infected in China and many other countries.

