UPDATE - Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Brazil Tops 40,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Brazil Tops 40,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Brazil has exceeded 40,000, the country's Health Ministry said.

"A total of 40,581 cases have been confirmed, 2,845 people have died," the ministry said.

The day before, 2,462 deaths and 38,654 cases were reported.

Most cases were registered in the state of Sao Paulo.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,314,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 157,000 people have died from the disease.

