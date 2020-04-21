UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in US Tops 780,000 - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has topped 780,000, nearly 42,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There are 784,326 COVID-19 cases in the United States, while the death toll stands at 42,094, the university said.

A total of 72,329 people have recovered.

Globally, 2,472,259 cases have been confirmed, with 169,986 deaths and 645,738 recoveries, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,314,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 157,000 people have died from the disease.