UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Transnistria Rises by 15 to 327 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has increased by 15 to 327, a total of 14 people have died, the PMR coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"On April 21, a total of 91 samples of patients, who were admitted to territorial medical facilities with suspected coronavirus, were sent to the Chisinau laboratory. Sixty-nine tests proved negative, 15 were positive. Seven biomaterials remain in the work," the center said.

According to the center, 17 patients have recovered and 14 people have died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,397,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 162,000 people have died from the disease.