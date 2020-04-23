UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 19 to 631 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen by 19 over the past 24 hours, from 612 to 631, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"On April 23, 2020, nineteen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.

He said five medics were among those newly infected.

So, the number of confirmed cases in the republic has reached 631. Eight people have died. According to preliminary data, about 9,000 people have contacted those infected. A total of 302 patients, including 45 medics, have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,471,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 169,000 people have died from the disease.