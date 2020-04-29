UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Transnistria Rises By 20 To 428 - Response Center

UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Transnistria Rises by 20 to 428 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has increased by 20 to 428, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The center said the death toll stood at 20.

A total of 37 patients have recovered, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,954,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 202,000 people have died from the disease.

