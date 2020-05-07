- Home
- World
- UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Transnistria Rises by 10 to 562 - Response Center
UPDATE - Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Transnistria Rises By 10 To 562 - Response Center
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:50 AM
TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has increased by 10 to 562, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.
The center said the death toll stood at 25.
A total of 131 patients have recovered, it said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.
According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,588,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 247,500 people have died from the disease.