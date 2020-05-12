UPDATE - Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Uzbekistan Rises to 2,486 - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Uzbekistan increased on Monday by 68 to 2,486, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll stands at 10, it said.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 107 to 1,988, the ministry said.

"As of May 11, 2020, 23:00 in Uzbekistan, the number of cases of coronavirus infection totals 2,486," it said in a statement in its Telegram channel.

The first coronavirus case in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in a female resident of the country who had returned from France.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 4,006,250 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 278,800 people have died from the disease.