Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:30 AM

UPDATE - Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Mainland China Rises to 80,894 - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has risen by 13 over the past day to 80,894, more than 69,600 people have been discharged from hospitals, the state health committee said in a statement Wednesday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (districts, cities of central subordination) information about 80,894 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 8,056 people currently sick (2,622 people are in serious condition), 69,601 people have been discharged from hospitals, 3,237 have died," the committee said.

Eleven people have died from COVID-19 and 922 patients have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the country's central part (Hubei Province). Experts said the disease was caused by a new coronavirus. The disease was dubbed COVID-19. The WHO on March 11 announced the pandemic of COVID-19 worldwide. China's state health committee on March 12 said the epidemiological peak in the country had been passed.

