UPDATE - Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Ukraine Rises By 2 To 16 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has risen from 14 to 16, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Ukraine has registered 16 cases of COVID-19: 10 in the Chernivtsi Region, 1 in the Zhytomyr Region, 2 in the Kiev Region, 1 in the Donetsk Region and two in the city of Kiev," the ministry wrote in its Telegram- channel on late Wednesday.

The coronavirus disease has left two people dead in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian presidential plane also evacuated 33 Ukrainian citizens from Austria, who could not leave the European country over the quarantine measures.

"At the request of the head of state, the charter flight has left for Vienna to evacuate the Ukrainian citizens, including 18 women, five children and elder people," the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

All the evacuated people will undergo mandatory 14-day isolation after returning to Ukraine.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the Ukrainian government imposed quarantine from March 12 to April 3 in all educational institutions and banned public events. Starting from Wednesday, Ukraine also suspended bus, air and rail services as well as subway operation.

