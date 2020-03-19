UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Mainland China Rises To 80,928 - Health Committee

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:40 AM

UPDATE - Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Mainland China Rises to 80,928 - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has risen by 34 over the past day to 80,928, more than 70,400 people have been discharged from hospitals, the state health committee said in a statement Thursday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (districts, cities of central subordination) information about 80,928 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 7,263 people currently sick (2,314 are in serious condition), 70,420 people have been discharged from hospitals, 3,245 have died," the committee said.

Eight people have died from COVID-19 and 819 patients have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the country's central part (Hubei Province). Experts said the disease was caused by a new coronavirus. The disease was dubbed COVID-19. The WHO on March 11 announced a pandemic of COVID-19 worldwide. China's state health committee on March 12 said the epidemiological peak in the country had been passed.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan March December 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

5 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

7 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

8 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

8 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.