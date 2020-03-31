UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Georgia Reaches 103, Total Of 20 Recover

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:10 AM

UPDATE - Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Georgia Reaches 103, Total of 20 Recover

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Georgia has increased to 103 people, according to a special website for monitoring the disease.

The Georgian authorities declared a state of emergency until April 21 due to the spread of COVID-19, and on Monday imposed a general quarantine and curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Movement of public transport, including subway, is banned, passenger cars may carry not more than three people, and persons over 70 cannot leave home unless to visit a nearby grocery store or pharmacy.

Military checkpoints have been set up in major cities.

"There have been 103 confirmed cases of infection, 20 of the infected people have recovered; 5,114 are quarantined, 263 are under supervision," according to the website.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 690,000 cases of infection have been confirmed worldwide, and over 33,000 people have died.

Related Topics

World Visit Died Georgia March April May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

2 hours ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

2 hours ago

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

3 hours ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

3 hours ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.