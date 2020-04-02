UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Iraq Rises To 728 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:50 AM

UPDATE - Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Iraq Rises to 728 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iraq has risen to 728, the country's Health Ministry said on Facebook.

The ministry said Wednesday that 34 new cases of the coronavirus infection had been registered in Iraq.

The overall death toll stood at 52 people, 182 recovered, it said.

Iraq has imposed curfew throughout the country as part of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak until April 11. State institutions, schools and universities have been closed, international flights suspended.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 823,000 cases of infection have been registered worldwide, with over 40,000 deaths.

