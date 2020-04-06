UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Lithuania Rises To 843 - Government

UPDATE - Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Lithuania Rises to 843 - Government

VILNIUS/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lithuania has reached 843 with 32 registered over the past 24 hours, the national government said on Monday.

According to the authorities, so far, seven patients have recovered from the disease and 14 others have died.

As a part of measures to combat the pandemic, the authorities announced a nationwide quarantine until April 13, the violation of which entails a criminal penalty.

In addition, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis decided to restrict entry to all cities and towns during the Catholic Easter holidays, which will run from April 11-13 in the country.

Police, volunteers and, if needed, the armed forces will be involved in enforcing the restrictions, Skvernelis wrote on Facebook on Monday. The municipalities will be also asked to limit all non-essential travels.

Exceptions will be applied to travels related to a death of relatives, serious illness or another emergency. Individuals involved in providing essential services or medical assistance will be also exempt from the restrictions, according to the prime minister.

