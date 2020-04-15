UPDATE - Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in US Tops 600,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has topped 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University's data.

The number of cases stands at 605,193, a total of 25,757 people died from the disease.

A total of 47,763 people have recovered, according to the university's data.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide amounts to 1,973,715, with 125,910 deaths and 474,261 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,844,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 117,000 people have died from the disease.