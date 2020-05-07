UPDATE - Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 188 to 5,208 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 188 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 5,208, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 134 new cases of the coronavirus disease and two fatalities.

"Today, 188 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 5,208," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The death toll has increased by nine to 273 people within the same period of time.

The mortality rate in the Latin American country currently stands at 5.2 percent.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 263,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.