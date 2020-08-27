UPDATE - Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Tops 24 Million - Johns Hopkins University

- Home
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 24 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The university said the global coronavirus case tally stood at 24,011,502, with 821,933 deaths.
A total of 15,634,412 people have recovered from COVID-19, it said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.
According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 815,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.7 million.