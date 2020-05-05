UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Number Of Coronavirus Confirmed Cases In Brazil Tops 105,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 06:20 AM

UPDATE - Number of Coronavirus Confirmed Cases in Brazil Tops 105,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has increased over the past 24 hours by 4,075 to 105,222 people, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose by 263 to 7,228, it said.

The ministry said that 45,815 people had recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,435,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 239,000 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

World Died Brazil March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople supports ca ..

2 hours ago

Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamn ..

2 hours ago

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

4 hours ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

4 hours ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

5 hours ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.