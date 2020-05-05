UPDATE - Number of Coronavirus Confirmed Cases in Brazil Tops 105,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has increased over the past 24 hours by 4,075 to 105,222 people, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose by 263 to 7,228, it said.

The ministry said that 45,815 people had recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,435,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 239,000 people have died from the disease.